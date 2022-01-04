Sacramento Councilmember running for newly re-drawn State Assembly district seat

First elected during a 2015 special election, Eric Guerra says he's coming into the 2022 California District 10 race with $325,000 cash on hand.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vying for a seat on the newly re-drawn California Assembly District 10, Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra was the first to announce his candidacy on Tuesday.

“I am excited to run in a district whose constituents so perfectly mirror my own personal story. I grew up as a first-generation immigrant working in the fields from the age of 5," Guerra said.

The Tahoe Park resident said on Jan. 4 he intends to represent South Sacramento in the California Legislature. He said in a statement his campaign has $325,000 in cash on hand.

"This district is filled with people with diverse backgrounds and cultures who are looking for a voice to represent them in the Capitol. I am ready to be their voice in the Assembly.”

Already Guerra has the public support of Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who said Guerra would make a great assemblymember.

“He is smart, hard-working with the right values and experience to represent the 10th Assembly District. He has my full support in this race," Steinberg said.

