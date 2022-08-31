Sacramento County: Outdoor events recommended to postpone due to extreme heat

Sacramento County's Division of Public Health recommends postponing events scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday due to the heat.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials recommend all outdoor events this weekend be postponed due to extreme temperatures.

According to the Sacramento County Division of Public Health and Office of Emergency Services, events scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday should be postponed.

Sensitive groups such as the elderly, children or people with compromised immune systems may be negatively impacted by the heat and are recommended by the department to stay out of the heat.

Cooling centers have opened around Northern California through the Labor Day weekend and can be found here.

Some tips to avoid heat exhaustion and other heat-related illness are:

Hydrate with water and electrolyte drinks like propel of Gatorade

Avoid alcohol

Limit time outdoors

Wear sunscreen

Avoid any exercise or strenuous activity outdoors

Stay in temperature controlled spaces

