Excessive heat warning arrives as outdoor events return to Sacramento

The World's Strongest Man competition is one of the first events in Sacramento since California's reopening, but athletes and spectators face excessive heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The historic Old Sacramento Waterfront is hosting one of the area's first major outdoor events since California's reopening, but it also coincides with an excessive heat warning.

Organizers of the World's Strongest Man competition say they are taking precautions to protect their athletes, staff, and spectators from the triple-digit temperatures.

"We’ve got medical on staff and we’re just making sure that everyone is safe," said Vice-President of Media at IMG and Event Spokesperson Rebecca Levin. Levin said athletes await their events in an air-conditioned room, and that there are ice baths waiting for them when needed.

"Of course these guys are all over 300 pounds, so they're huge," said 2019 World's Strongest Man Martins Licis. "It’s tough for us big guys in this heat for sure."

The high heat can be as dangerous for spectators as athletes. Sacramento Metro Fire Department Captain Chris Vestal has outlined some of the main signs and symptoms for when the heat may get to be too much.

"Likewise with our fans we’re encouraging them to bring water, stay hydrated, we are also supplying water on-site to really make sure that everyone understands that these temperatures are high and you’ve got to do everything you can to protect yourself," Levin said.

WATCH NEXT: How to keep your home cool during heat waves

Running the air conditioning can get expensive, but it isn't the only way to keep cool. Prepare meals that don't need a lot of heat and run appliances early to help. Click here to watch and subscribe to the ABC10 YouTube Channel.