SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We have all heard the saying "If you see something, say something," but how does that translate to the online community?

Don Vilfer is a non-practicing attorney and former Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. He is currently the head of the computer forensics division at Digital Evidence Ventures.

ABC10's Mayde Gomez reached out to Vilfer to get a better understanding of what is considered free speech and what is seen as an imminent threat and should be reported.

Here is our Q&A:

ABC10: "What is the difference between free speech and a threat that should raise a red flag?"

Vilfer: “The First Amendment protects free speech, and now we have this forum of the internet and websites where people are saying things they might not say in public or to their friends. They are feeling more free to post their opinions, and so, someone could say they hate a particular race for example, and that is protected speech, but when they cross the line and say, this particular race is going to learn, or I'm going to take care of this, now they have created a perception of an imminent threat.”

ABC10: "Can people be prosecuted for making a threat? What happens when you report a threat to the police?"

Vilfer: "There is a couple of options when people say they are going to do harm to themselves or somebody else. One is, if that is a threat there are laws against making threats. Making terrorist threats, making threats to somebody else is a crime, making a threat that suggests you’re going to die in the process or you’re going to cause somebody harm... In California or most states, there are laws that allow that person to be taken into custody involuntarily for 72 hours. In California, the statue is 5150 they can be held and evaluated."

ABC10: "Can every threat be detected?"

Vilfer: "Unfortunately, we will never be able to detect or predict or prevent every instance of somebody picking up a gun and doing this sort of thing. If they harbor some deep resentment or have a deep mental illness, but on the outside when they are dealing with their neighbors they are not showing this, or maybe they are not even showing this online sometimes until the last minute."

ABC10: "What are some of the wording considered an imminent threat?"

Vilfer: "Any phraseology that includes an intention to cause harm basically like, you’re going to see, I am going to do this, people are going to learn. This is suggesting that there is an imminent threat of some sort or that they don’t care anymore, and they are going to die."

ABC10: "What about pictures? Do people take pictures with guns that may look threatening?"

Vilfer: "Posing with a gun if that is coming from a gun enthusiast, that is normal and acceptable. But when people start to cross that line and they are threatening or suggesting they might be trying to do harm to themselves or someone else, that is a red flag."

