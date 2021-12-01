'This isn't the end' | Experts warn Capitol rioters could strike again across country

The FBI is now reporting planned protests at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration, according to a bulletin that went out on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days after insurrectionists tried to storm the nation's Capitol, experts are worried that they could try again. And this time, much closer to home.

"This is probably not the last of this, sad to say. We'll probably see more of this kind of violence to the level we saw at the Capitol," said Dr. Kevin Grisham, the Associate Director for the Center for Study of Hate and Extremism. "We won't know and we hope that won't happen, but there will be more action. There will be other events that are associated with it."

With the FBI now reporting planned protests at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said it is coming from right-leaning groups spreading disinformation about election fraud.

"What's interesting is they're still calling for some sort of force to overthrow the government, or at least, if not calling for an overthrow of the government, for a change of the current sort of trajectory of policy. So in other words, keeping Trump in place," Grisham said.

Dr. Grisham says he's concerned about the involvement of multiple groups including the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo movement, the Accelerationists and QAnon.

"My bigger concern is that it only takes one person. We focused on there maybe being surges of violence, but it could be just a handful of really bad actors that could create some really deadly situations," he said.

A non-profit, non-partisan organization called First Draft, which provides practical and ethical guidance in how to find, verify and publish content sourced from the internet, is a group that TEGNA uses to train its journalists at ABC10. They say that disinformation played a pivotal role in what led up to the insurrection at the Capitol last week.

"It's no longer based around the peaceful approach, because a lot of individuals and influencers within these spaces who do believe that the election was stolen are activated to the point of 'We have to do everything we can to get what we want,'" Diara Townes, an investigative researcher for First Draft said.

Townes has been monitoring alternative, right-leaning social media sites such as Parler, Telegram and MeWe where some users, fueled by disinformation, are putting out a 'call to arms' with much more violent rhetoric this time around.

"It has been an unfortunate, disturbing increase of activity around people who are reacting to what happened on Jan. 6 and more specifically, saying 'this isn't the end, this is the start,' they want to do more, unfortunately," she said.