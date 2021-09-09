x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Explosion reported at Sacramento County house fire

The house fire Thursday morning happened near Madison Avenue in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A house fire erupted Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. 

Metro Fire Sacramento said in a Twitter post around 5 a.m., they responded to a call for a house fire along Madison Avenue. It was one of multiple fires Sac Metro responded to Thursday morning. 

An explosion was reported at the fire. The fire heavily centered in the attic and backside of the house. 

No injuries have been reported at the moment. 

According to the Metro Fire, the fire is being investigated for arson.

RELATED: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch more from ABC10: 

Explosion reported at house fire in Sacramento County