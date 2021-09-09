Explosion reported at Sacramento County house fire

The house fire Thursday morning happened near Madison Avenue in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A house fire erupted Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Metro Fire Sacramento said in a Twitter post around 5 a.m., they responded to a call for a house fire along Madison Avenue. It was one of multiple fires Sac Metro responded to Thursday morning.

An explosion was reported at the fire. The fire heavily centered in the attic and backside of the house.

No injuries have been reported at the moment.

According to the Metro Fire, the fire is being investigated for arson.

Metro Fire dispatched for a house fire with explosion on Madison Ave. Units arrived to heavy fire from the back and side of the house with attic involvement. Fire attack initiated and search complete. Fire was knocked down. No victims, no injuries reported. Arson investigating. pic.twitter.com/H2hN6NnioA — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 9, 2021

