Fairytale Town in Sacramento is expanding for the first time in 21 years.

Anansi's Web opens on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. It is the first new play structure in more than two decades.

The web is inspired by the stories of Anansi the spider, a popular character in West African folk tales. According to Fairytale Town, Anansi is "the keeper of all stories and wisdom. He’s also a trickster who obtains his goals through various ruses."

Anansi's Web features three vertical climbing walls. The play structure was designed to offer play options for younger kids as well as those up to 10 years old.

In addition to a sculpture of Anansi, the climbing webs feature four other characters from his tales: a turtle, a leopard clinging to a tree trunk, a python wrapped around a tree with a hornet's nest, and a monkey.

First look at Anansi's Web at Fairytale Town

The new playset is located near the Old Woman in the Shoe Slide, the Tipi playset, and Mary's Little Lamb exhibit.

Fairytale Town opened in Sacramento's Land Park in 1959. In preparation for the park's 50th anniversary, it has been making other improvements. On its website, Fairytale Town lists recent changes, including The Mother Goose Stage, interactive literacy signs, a new fence, new concrete, and installation of The Yellow Brick Road.

