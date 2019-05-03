SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Faith leaders delivered a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office today asking him to prosecute the two police officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

They also prayed for justice and publicly read the contents of the letter.

"Today, we are here to solidify our stand with justice," said Reverend Brian Michael Levingston with Destiny Church in Sacramento. "We're representing the Widow and the kids of Stephon Clark, a dear brother that was taken too soon."

Reverend Shane Harris said enough was enough.

"Attorney General Xavier Becerra, you have the opportunity here to make a turn in how we deal with police practices in the State of California," Harris exclaimed. "We are tired of seeing young black and brown men in the State of California being shot down in LA and being shot down in San Diego, and being shot down in Sacramento.

"This is not a Sacramento problem," he added. "This is a California problem."

Harris suggested police unions would threaten Becerra if he chose to prosecute but promised faith leaders would stand with the Attorney General.

"Black and brown communities in California will be needed for elections," Harris said. "And, if we don't do what's needed this time around, we will note it on our notepad and will be prepared to elect leaders that have the courage to do what is right."

Harris says the churches are united in their search for justice.

The meeting was closed with a prayer from Reverend Brooksie Cooper from Destiny Church in South Sacramento.

"Lord, we ask you to intervene quickly," implored Cooper. "Do it quick work [sic], God. It's been long enough, we've hurt long enough. Bring about a change. Bring about a change God."

