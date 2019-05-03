SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Reverend Shane Harris says enough is enough.

The Sacramento faith leader was one of many who delivered a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office Monday asking him to prosecute the two police officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

"You have the opportunity here to make a turn in how we deal with police practices in the State of California," Harris said to Becerra. "We are tired of seeing young black and brown men in the State of California being shot down in LA and being shot down in San Diego, and being shot down in Sacramento."

Harris added, "This is not a Sacramento problem. This is a California problem."

Harris suggested police unions would threaten Becerra if he chose to prosecute, but he promised faith leaders would stand with the Attorney General.

Harris says the churches are united in their search for justice.

"Black and brown communities in California will be needed for elections," Harris said. "And if we don't do what's needed this time around, we will note it on our notepad and will be prepared to elect leaders that have the courage to do what is right."

