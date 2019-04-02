SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the anniversary of the Stephon Clark's shooting nears, many faith leaders across Sacramento are preparing to provide support for the community following whatever decision Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert makes.

While there is no exact timeline of when that could happen, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said last week it will happen sooner than later.

"I think some time in the first months of this year," Steinberg said.

In the meantime, a group of clergy members are working to come up with ways to be there for the community.

"I have found that one of the most important things to do is to show up. Sometimes, we don't know what's going to happen or how we're going to respond, but just showing up and being a presence," said Rev. Dr. Pamela Anderson.

Anderson has been at many of the demonstrations following Clark's death, including the one on the six month anniversary of the shooting, where clergy members showed up to try to de-escalate some of the tension between protesters and police. She noted she and other leaders are getting ready for all eyes to be on Sacramento again.

"Not only just the country, but the entire world will be looking toward Sacramento, and how Sacramento handles this," Anderson added. "That's why, we as clergy, feel that it is imperative that we show up. Because silence is violence and we need to be here for one another."

