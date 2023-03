Sacramento Metropolitan Fire officials said two apartment units were damaged when a tree fell over the building.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Two families could be displaced after a tree fell onto their Orangevale apartment building Thursday, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire officials said.

The large tree towered over the apartment building on Madison Avenue and damaged two units after falling.

Fire officials said crews are working with the Red Cross to assist the impacted families.