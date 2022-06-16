Families seek help at Sacramento area food banks as inflation soars

The rising costs of gas, groceries, rent and utilities are being felt on families across the nation and here in the Sacramento region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The dollar isn’t going as far as it used to, and that fact is hitting families on their bottom line. Food Banks in Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties are reporting major increases in the number of people seeking their services.

Sacramento County’s largest non-profit human services provider, the Sacramento Food Bank, directly blames rising costs associated with inflation on the increased number of people seeking their services.

Low-income families spend roughly one-third of their monthly budget on food, said spokesperson Kevin Buffalino with the Sacramento Food Bank.

“Our neighbors are hurting and turning to our organization and our network of over 120 partner agency food closets for groceries during this difficult time,” the Sacramento Food Bank said in a statement.

The Sacramento Food Bank said it’s seen a 40% increase of those seeking services since March. Their partner agencies are experiencing the same, Buffalino said.

Costs are rising for these agencies as well to both purchase and move food. Grocery prices have increased 2.5 times since the pandemic began and gas now costs the Sacramento Food Bank 40% more since last July, Buffalino said.

The highest demand for the Salvation Army in Sacramento County is food, but the non-profit has also seen a major increase in those seeking rental assistance as well, said Captain Larry Carmichael, with the Sacramento Salvation Army.

Food banks rely heavily on charitable donations from individuals, businesses, and other partner agencies, Carmichael said. Fortunately, many continue to give and officials are still able to meet the growing demand.

