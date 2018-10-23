If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

In 1998, Nathan Ramazzini, then 16-years-old, was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole for brutally beating and stabbing his friend Erik Ingebretsen to death.

Fastforward 15 years when Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 9 into law. The law gives a second chance to people who were minors and sentenced to life without parole. Those convicted can ask the court for a new sentencing hearing and have an opportunity to get paroled.

Ingebretsen's family says this law is a big mistake. They also say they do not believe Ramazzini has been rehabilitated.

Ramazzini has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

An online petition to keep him in prison has collected almost 2,000 signatures. Ingebretsen's family tells ABC10 they plan to show the petition to a judge during the hearing.

