SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On this December evening, candlelight illuminated the front of North Natomas library marking one year since Amber Clark was shot and killed in the parking lot while leaving work.

Kelly Clark, Amber's husband, has spent much of the night with family and friends remembering his late wife and celebrating the impact she made in the community.

"It occurred to me at 6:45 a.m. this morning, a year ago today at 6:45 a.m. was the last time I ever spoke to her," Clark said at the vigil. "I told her goodbye as I left for work. That was very emotional for me."

ABC10 spoke with Kelly earlier this week as he prepared for Wednesday’s events. He recalled the day Amber was killed, saying that he found out about the shooting after searching "Inderkum High shooting" online.

RELATED: 'I miss the little things' | Widower of slain Sacramento librarian Amber Clark talks closure ahead of one year commemoration

RELATED: Deadly Natomas shooting suspect had previously been banned from library

"I made a few more calls, and Amber was not returning my texts or responding," Kelly told ABC10 on Monday. "So, I raced down to the scene, and I talked to officers who came and informed me Amber was indeed deceased."

The alleged shooter, Ronald Seay, lived just a few miles away from the library and had only been in California for a few months, Sacramento Police officials said. In October 2018, Seay was issues a "no trespass" order because of the previous disturbance at the library, police said.

Seay is due back in court this week.

"I think of her every day," Kelly said at the vigil. "I think of the love we shared. I think of the opportunities stolen from her and the dreams and plans we had that will never be."

Amber’s family and friends held a moment of silence during the vigil for 1 minute and 11 seconds — 11 seconds for the 11 bullets fired at the late librarian.

The shooting has since pushed Kelly to advocate on a national level for two background check resolutions passed in the House earlier this year. Both House resolutions 8 and 1112 await votes in the Senate.

"Amber's death was preventable, and she should still be alive today," Kelly said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Ananda Rochita.

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN SACRAMENTO BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Sacramento librarian Amber Clark was shot and killed one year ago, husband holds a candlelight vigil