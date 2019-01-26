SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second vigil was held Friday night for a man who was in custody before he died.

Family and friends of Marshall Miles gathered to ask for more transparency and accountability in his case.

"Say it with me, 'What happened to Marshall Miles?'" asked Berry Accius, community activist and youth advocate.

Accius spoke alongside Miles' family.

"Marshall was the sweetest kid, popular and would help any and everybody if he could," said Latanya Andrews, Miles' mother.

Andrews is grieving her son's death.

"It's hard. I miss seeing his face. I just miss him so bad. Sometimes I think he's coming through the door. It's like a bad dream," Andrews said.

Miles died November 1, 2018. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released video showing what happened leading up to his death.

On October 28, 2018, officers arrested him for vandalism, took him to jail and while at jail, they say he was uncooperative. Shortly after, he was placed in his cell, he became unresponsive and first-responders took him to the hospital.

He died several days later.

"How did he end up dead? That's what I want to know, and why? Why did they do this to him? It's destroyed our life," Andrews asked.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, toxicology results showed Miles had methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system when he was taken to jail.

Accius said justice has not been served in Miles case.

"Why we are here is because of lack of transparency, lack of accountability and untruth," he said. "If you have no consequences, you continue to have corruption."

Miles mom wants to know more about what happened and she wants her son to be remembered.

"I just wish he could come back. I know that's impossible," she said.

