'I want to know the truth' | Family of Billy Scott speaks out about new development in his case

"I want to know the truth, to give me peace, to give me rest. I want to know where they got this information from."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a high school student killed in a shooting hours before his graduation is speaking out after new information surfaced in the case.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Billy Scott was involved in a gun deal gone wrong on the night of his death.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Scott family said they were blindsided by the allegation, adding that it’s out of character for their son. They spoke out to defend his name and want proof showing what happened that night.

"My son was not what they're trying to make him out to be," said Dolores Scott, the mother of Billy Scott.

Scott was a senior at Grant Union High School who was killed in a North Highlands shooting just hours before his high school graduation.

On Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the new development in the case.

"It looks like Billy and a couple of friends the night before graduation were trying to sell a gun to a different party," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "Turned out, the gun was actually fake."

"For this to come out now about him is very shocking," said Billy's father, named Billy Scott Sr. "I want to know the truth, to give me peace, to give me rest. I want to know where they got this information from."

Billy's sister, Bille Dee Scott, said the family was blindsided.

"Having to defend his name with the little bit of strength I have left is completely heartbreaking and frustrating," she said. "Disappointed with the Sacramento County Sheriff Department that they didn't feel the need or to feel like it was important to reach out to us first."

The Scott family wants the sheriff's office to share evidence and release video showing what happened that night. They're also questioning the law enforcement response.

"After speaking to one of the witnesses who was in the vehicle that night, the police officer that was flagged down did not give my brother aid, according to that witness, so we would like video proof to confirm whether they tried all they could do to save my brother," said Billie Dee.

In an interview with ABC10 Sunday, the sheriff's office said there's no evidence to show Billy had a history of making gun deals.

Family and friends hope Billy is remembered as loving, caring and thoughtful.

WATCH ALSO: