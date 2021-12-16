Parents of murder victim ask California governor to reverse killer's parole recommendation

In October 2005, 25-year-old Nicole Sinkule was killed in her sleep by her then boyfriend Eric Marum. In November 2021, he was granted a parole recommendation.

"It was devastating," Nicole's father Glen Sinkule said. "We saw the area that had happened in. Claudia [Nicole's mother] fell to her knees."

Marum received a sentence of16 years to life in prison. In November 2021, two members of the California Board of Parole granted him a recommendation for parole.

As he awaits his fate in Folsom State Prison, Nicole's parents want Gov. Gavin Newsom to deny the recommendation.

"I've been grieving for 16 years. We had, I used to think, a perfect family," Claudia said. "I worked many, many years to get my life together emotionally and mentally so I could have a good family, and we had it and he took that away."

Claudia goes on to say Marum plans to settle in Sacramento.

Nadia Banteka, law professor at Pacific McGeorge School of Law, explained why a convicted murderer would be granted this recommendation.

"Typically, the factors considered to determine whether one is eligible for parole include the circumstances of the crime for which the individual was convicted and sentenced, the individual's behavior in prison, and their level of remorse for the crime," Banteka said.

Banteka said the governor has three options when it comes to parole recommendations. He could take no action and the inmate would get a scheduled release. He could reverse the decision and the inmate would get another hearing in 18 months. Lastly, he could refer the decision back to the board allowing its members to modify their decision.

The Sinkules have started a petition to reverse the parole recommendation. They hope this brings more attention to what could happen with Marum's case.

"He messed our life up, and here we are still trying to get our life together and he thinks he can get out," Claudia said.

