The family of Stephon Clark has filed forms to begin the process to seek millions of dollars in damages from the City of Sacramento related to the deadly officer-involved shooting.

The forms are the first step before a lawsuit can be brought against the city. A press release about the filing was issued by the City of Sacramento, Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, the claims seek damages “in excess of $15 million” citing nine “causes of action” related to the shooting, including negligence and wrongful death. Some of the damages sought by the family include loss of financial support, funeral expenses, attorney fees, and punitive damages.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police on March 18, 2018, in the backyard of his grandparents’ home. Police said they thought he was pointing a gun, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

The shooting remains under investigation. This filing is under review of the Sacramento District Attorney and the California Department of Justice.

© 2018 KXTV