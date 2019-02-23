SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew was killed in the line of duty on February 22, 2017. He was on a police pursuit when he crashed on his motorcycle in Sacramento.

The CHP South Sacramento Area office held a ceremony and lit a candle throughout the day, Friday, to remember his life on the 2-year anniversary.

Chellew was a son, father, husband, and friend.

"I can honestly say there isn't a minute that goes by that I don't think about him," said Christina Chellew, his widow. "When you care about someone that much for a long time, that person becomes part of you."

Her husband left behind two young children, Cameron and Hadley, who are now 8 and 3 years old.

"He cared about the community deeply, but...he was a good person with a big heart who cared about his family," Christina said. "We get so caught up in remembering the officer that it's time to remember the man behind the badge."

Many of the memories of the father will be through photos and stories.

"She (Hadley) knows that he's gone," Christina said. "The fact is that it's a very transient topic and so, a lot of the time he's at work and he's just not here, or unavailable, and it's heartbreaking to have to correct a 2-year-old about where their father is."

She said one of the memories she has is when he left for work and came home on his motorcycle.

"One day that just disappears and so I'm used to seeing his motorcycle and I'm used to seeing his helmet. I'm used to seeing his boots and then one day it's just gone," Christina said. "So, having a helmet, as small as it might seem, it just keeps him in the home. I would do anything to have him in the home again."

