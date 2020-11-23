Family searching for answers after former boxer, handyman, found dead at worksite

Ahmad "Nuru" Hempstead was brutally attacked and killed in a South Sacramento apartment where he was working on renovations

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A tight-knit, heartbroken family gathered in prayer and song on Sunday evening as they continue seeking answers and justice.

They want to know who killed Ahmad Hempstead, 48, inside a vacant apartment building on La Pera Court.

"He didn't deserve this. And I love him," said Tonia Hempstead, sister. "Whoever did this, please just turn yourself in! Turn yourself in! Because he's a good man. He didn't deserve this."

Hempstead, a former professional boxer also known as "Nuru", was working as a handy-man. His family said he was on the job renovating the apartment when he was brutally attacked and killed. His trailer remained sitting outside of the apartment Sunday. Police discovered his body Friday night and have no leads to report.

"He did the work. He bust his knuckles to do what he had to do to provide," said Ahmad Karriem Hempstead Jr., Hempstead's oldest son.

Hempstead Jr. said his father taught him how to meditate and encouraged him to seek knowledge. He said his father always spread positivity to those around him, and never failed to call or text with uplifting messages. They are all traits he intends on passing to Hempstead's baby grandson as he struggles with the loss of his father.

"Just those principles and morals that he passed down- you know- it's hard," Hempstead Jr. said.

Hempstead's sisters said he was a man of many talents. Although he was a trained professional boxer and cage fighter, they say the athlete also loved art and spoken word. In short, they say he was a gentle giant.

"Our family is looking for answers. We don't know who would do something like this to my brother. My brother would not hurt a fly," said Arifah Hempstead, sister.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Sacramento Police Department, which is actively investigating this homicide case.

