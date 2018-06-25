Thanks to a microchip, a family was reunited with their dog nearly a year and a half after he went missing.

Macho's family searched for their dog after he went missing, but always came up empty handed, until last week.

Macho arrived at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter and, thanks to a microchip, the staff was able to locate his owners.

Macho's mom brought her family down to the shelter, not telling them their beloved family pet had been found.

Video posted by the shelter shows the emotional reunion:

© 2018 KXTV