'Why did you leave?' | Family of teen killed in Sacramento hit and run still seeking answers

Isis Jones, 16, was struck and killed on Florin Road and Fawn Way on July 8th. Her family, is hoping the community can help investigators find the suspect.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some may have forgotten the hit and run death of 16-year-old Isis Jones on Florin Road earlier this month or might have even missed it entirely, but for the family she left behind, every day since her death has been agony.

"Please do not forget her. Please do not let this just be a passing news story, because it most certainly is not one for us," said her grandmother, Anne Elkus.

Her grandmother remembers the teen as brave and funny.

"She was our little child," Elkus said. "I used to tell her that she was my favorite granddaughter, and she used to say to me, 'Grandma! I'm your only granddaughter' and I say, 'Well, you're still my favorite!'"

Three weeks after Isis was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her family remains in agony and is pleading for answers. They say little information has been shared about the investigation.

"There's a void in our heart. It's an empty space that we're hoping - with a little bit of closure - that it'll help us start healing," said Elkus. "The pain is just unbearable."

According to California Highway Patrol-South Sacramento, Isis was crossing Florin Road and Fawn Way the night of July 8. One car was able to stop to avoid hitting her, but a second car, going about 40 mph, struck her as she continued to cross the busy road. Authorities are looking for information on whoever was driving a gray 2002-2004 Mercedes C class.

"Why did you leave? Why did you feel you needed to leave? Please, please, please come forward," Elkus said as her message to the driver. She said they're family isn't looking for vengeance, just closure.

Investigators said they are making progress in the investigation, but cannot release what leads they are following in order to not jeopardize it. As the days have turned to weeks, Elkus is turning to the community to help if they have any tips for investigators.

Their family intends to use money raised through Gofundme to offer additional reward money.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or information regarding the driver of the suspect vehicle, can contact the South Sacramento Area at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Trush or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Anyone interested in supporting the memorial fund for Isis Jones can click HERE.