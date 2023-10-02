'He was my everything': Family holds vigil for 16-year-old victim of Hwy. 160 crash

Curvontay Swygert was remembered by friends and family as an athlete, musician and someone who "got along with everybody."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dedicated multi-sport athlete and rap artist by the name “Dudda Pooh.” That’s who Curvontay Swygert, or Tay Tay, was to his family and friends.

Curvontay Swygert was one of the five victims who died in the crash on Highway 160 Thursday.

His big sister, Nyterrious Lee, says she went to the crash to see it for herself Friday.

“That was my baby. He was my everything. He was one of the people that got along with everybody,” said Lee.

This is not the first time she’s lost a sibling. The family lost their other brother Curtis a year and four months ago to gun violence.

“Everybody [in the family] is hurting very bad, especially within the year of losing another nephew,” said aunt Lakisha Swygert.

His mother, Shamika Swygert, says it doesn’t feel real and that she’s not even here.

“It’s just tragic right now. That was my baby, that was everyone’s baby,” she said.

Curvontay was a junior at Luther Burbank High School and was known as “Curveball” by his football coach because he recruited him while on the baseball field for football and basketball.

“He was a good kid turned into a nice young man, very respectful. I've never seen him not smile,” said Deon Hopkins, a coach and the president of Sacramento Ducks Youth Football Empire.

Hopkins says Curvontay wasn’t just talented on the field, but also with music which he made with his two brothers.

“He said ‘Coach Deon I’m going to college, but first I’m going to make this album,’” said Hopkins.

The family says it’s to their understanding that the group was on a camping trip when the accident occurred Friday evening.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Cameron Garcia who was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on several charges including on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicle theft and others. The Elk Grove Police Department plans to add more charges later.