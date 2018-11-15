SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Since evacuating from their home in Paradise last Thursday, Pam and Roger Wrobel have been staying with relatives in Sacramento. But on Sunday, while away from home, they received a call that their dog "Quincy" had somehow gotten out.

Pam and Roger have canvassed the neighborhood on Morse Avenue in Arden Arcade, but haven't seen any signs of Quincy.

"Quincy is only 5 to 6 pounds. He's golden and silver and has a puppy cut hairstyle. He was wearing a red harness," Pam told ABC10.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Brown visits Camp Fire while President Trump praises firefighters in California

She says the dog was having trouble breathing and the family believes someone might have picked him up. They're hoping someone will recognize him and call ABC10.

Pam and Roger, like many people from Paradise, have lost almost everything and they're hoping they won't have to lose Quincy too.

Continue the conversation with Mayde on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV