FOLSOM, Calif. — Dimple Records isn't going without a final song. This week the store announced on Facebook that it will host a "farewell concert" at the location in Folsom on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The record store promises more discounted merchandise, food trucks and live music from a variety of genres. Seating will be limited, so attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs.

Dimple Records store owners John and Dilyn Radakovitz announced their retirement in June. The couple's son, Andrew Radakovitz, said business has been negatively impacted in recent years by a number of factors, including “some difficulties in regulations, minimum wage.”

The Greater Sacramento Area chain of independent record stores has been selling music, movies, collectibles and more for 45 years.

All seven stores will close once they sell out of the merchandise in their three warehouses.

In a Facebook post linking to Ray Charles and B.B. King's "Sinners Prayer," the record store urged customers to "round out there collections on the cheap" before doors close for good.

Everything in the store — from records and DVDS to books and vintage games, is 70 percent off.

RELATED:

CONCERT DETAILS

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Date: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 Place: Dimple Records Store in Folsom, 313 East Bidwell St.

WATCH MORE: Dimple Records owner explains closure | RAW

Much to the shock of locals, the Dimple Records store owners announced this week that they will close all of the Dimple Records stores once they've cleared their inventory.

"My husband has been doing it for 45 years. He's ready to retire!" Dilyn Radakovitz told ABC10.