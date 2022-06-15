Farm to Fork Festival announces 2022 dates

Farm to Fork celebrates those in the Sacramento region who bring delicious food and drinks to our table every day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's time to raise a fork to the Sacramento region!

Visit Sacramento has announced Sacramento's beloved food and music celebrations are back for the ninth annual Farm to Fark Festival this September.

According to a press release announcing the news, "this is a celebration of the people who are bringing delicious food and drinks to our table every day."

Here is a list of the 2022 Farm to Fork events:

Sept. 8, 2022: Legends of Wine

Legends of Wine, a wine tasting event dedicated to local legends Darrell Corti and David Berkley and the Greater Sacramento wines, will be hosted at the California State Capitol.

Tickets will go on sale on Farm to Fork's website on July 15, 2022.

Sept. 11, 2022: The Tower Bridge Dinner

The Tower Bridge Dinner will feature a multi-course, locally sourced menu atop the Tower Bridge.

Registration for the random drawing for the public's chance to attend this event will open on July 15, 2022, at Farm to Fork's website.

Sept. 23 and 24, 2022: The Farm to Fork Festival

The Farm to Fork Festival features fresh food, local beers and wines, cooking demonstrations, and interactive exhibits, accompanied by a two-day concert series. Musical acts will be announced at a later date.

Vendor applications for this event will go live on Farm to Fork's website on June 15, 2022.

For more information about Farm to Fork events, visit farmtofork.com.

