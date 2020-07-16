Farm-to-Fork Festival canceled for 2020; will resume in 2021

Visit Sacramento announced the cancellation of the September festival is due to COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Farm-to-Fork Festival has canceled this year's events due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Visit Sacramento.

All events that are part of the festival, including Legends of Wine, the Tower Bridge Dinner and the Farm-to-Fork Street Festival held on Capitol Mall, will not happen this year.

“The Farm-to-Fork Festival events have become a tradition in our community," said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa in a statement.

The organization still hopes to celebrate, support and recognize the food and agricultural community in the region. They plan to work with local restaurants to try to create farm-to-fork experiences during September as an alternative way for diners to experience the local foods they might have had at the Tower Bridge Dinner or while walking around the street festival.

Farm to Fork Capital of America Unfortunately, eled due to COVID-19. The Festival events included Legends of Wine, the Visit Sacramento's 2020 Farm-to-Fork Festival is canc... 2020 Farm-to-Fork Street Festival on Capitol Mall and the Tower Bridge Dinner. The Farm-to-Fork Festival is set to return to Sacramento in fall 2021.

"We know this is a disappointment not just for the attendees, but the farmers, chefs, restaurateurs and many other vendors and hospitality workers who take part in the festival every year. We look forward to coming back together to celebrate Sacramento as America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital in 2021,” stated Testa.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival has been around since 2013. Visit Sacramento plans on resuming all events in 2021.

OTHER CANCELED EVENTS DUE TO COVID-19:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: