Farm-to-Fork Festival requiring proof of vaccine, negative COVID-19 test

The festival and Visit Sacramento made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, Aug. 6, saying it's "to protect the health and safety of our attendees, staff and vendors."

The requirement is for all parts of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, including this year's Legends of Wine, the Tower Bridge Dinner, and the festival itself.

If people attending the festival are unvaccinated, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted within 72 hours of attending the event.

— Visit Sacramento (@VisitSacramento) August 6, 2021

As for other health and safety protocols of the event, the festival is recommending masks, but not requiring them, per state guidelines, and cash will not be accepted at the beverage ticket booths. They are only accepting payments by card.

Visit Sacramento announced its plans to bring back Farm-to-Fork Festival this fall after canceling it in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Potentially thousands of people could attend the food-forward event that runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 featuring the Sacramento region's wine, food, and other local goods on Capitol Mall.

The 2021 iteration of the Farm-to-Fork Festival is set to be headlined by The Record Company, White Reaper, and Meg Myers. They'll be joined by additional artists on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18.

Along with the previously named acts, Sacramento singer and songwriter Tré Burt is also scheduled to perform.

