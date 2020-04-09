2020 Tower Bridge Dinner will be takeout only

Diners can order multi-course meals, paired with local wines and beer, and enjoy at home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Almost two weeks after they canceled this year's Farm-to-Fork Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, Visit Sacramento officials announced Tower Bridge Dinner To Go.

The new event will take place from September 12-19. And unlike events in the past, you won't have to buy a ticket.

Diners can order multi-course meals that are paired with local wines and beer. According to the website, there are at least 17 restaurants participating in this year's event.

Farm-to-Fork Festival organizers said in July they plan to work with local restaurants to create more events in September as an alternative for diners to experience the food they might have had at the Tower Bridge Dinner in previous years.

Here are the restaurants and caterers that are participating in the Tower Bridge Dinner To Go event, so far: