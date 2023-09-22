Sacramento Farm-to-Fork festival brings thousands of dollars, people to city

Visit Sacramento says the festival is somewhat the start of the other large events happening later this year, from the IRONMAN to Aftershock and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 10th annual Farm-to-Fork festival is expected to bring over 100,000 people to the streets of Sacramento.

From the music and food to showcasing farmers, people are flocking to the Capitol Mall Friday and Saturday evening. Officials say they’re estimating enough people will show up for the event to fill up the Golden 1 Center five times.

“It's more that I want to network with other vendors here where I can get the chilis from them, the tomatoes from them instead of going somewhere else like a big box store,” said Andres Yanez owner of Yolanda’s Tamales.

Visit Sacramento says the festival is somewhat the start of the other large events happening later this year, from the IRONMAN to Aftershock and other music festivals.

All these events translate to thousands of people coming to Sacramento from all over the place, dining at restaurants, staying in hotels and shopping.

"When we look at the span between the Farm-to-Fork festival, Aftershock, Golden Sky and IRONMAN, which happens over about a five week period, it's well over $50 million in economic impact to the region,” said Mike Testa, President and CEO of Visit Sacramento. “The local businesses feel that spending from visitors."

Organizers say Sacramento used to be known more for its history and was oftentimes a place people would drive through on their way to somewhere else, but now that perspective is changing.

Before heading out to the event, officials advise having a plan. Sac RT is offering free rides to and from the festival and free bike valet. While admission to the event is free, some events within it are ticketed.

Find more information HERE.

WATCH MORE: Family farm growing traditional Mexican food staple