Farm-to-Fork Street Festival returns to Sacramento for first time since 2019

The annual event, held since 2013, was put on pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now it's back with COVID safety rules in place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The popular Farm-to-Fork Street Festival comes back to Sacramento on Friday after being put on pause in 2020 because of the pandemic. The group Visit Sacramento had put on the festival every year since 2013 after the region was declared America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital.

The event brings a large swath of people together at an outdoor festival, showcasing the food and beverages of the Sacramento region along with a two-day concert series. It is free to all attendees.

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 17 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. It continues for a second day on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This year, Visit Sacramento has put COVID safety protocols in place. Attendees 12-years and older have to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID test from within the last 72 hours.

“We’ve created some distancing. We’ve not programmed one of the blocks and put picnic tables so people can spread out and distance from others if they like. We’ve staggered the vendors, so I think people can come out here and be safe,” Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa said.

The Farm-to-Fork Street Festival follows the Tower Bridge Dinner held the weekend before on September 12. Prior to 2020, the two events were held together. In 2019 more than 155,000 people attended the Festival.

"We are thrilled to bring that joy and celebration back in a time when it may mean more than ever before,” Testa said.

For more information about the 2021 Farm-to-Fork Festival click here.

WATCH MORE: The Tower Bridge Dinner makes a comeback in Sacramento