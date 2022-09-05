Fast-food workers plan to strike at the Capitol to defend new law

Fast-food workers strike once again defending AB 257.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Monday.

They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.

In September, a coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with the state attorney general, the first step before the law's opponents could begin gathering signatures. If they get enough, the law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day wouldn't take effect unless it's supported by a majority of voters.

During the rally, striking workers will also call on their employers to participate in a fast food council.

If it stands, the law will create a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, who will be empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

This is not the first time fast food workers have gone to the picket line in support of AB 257. The bill was met with great opposition before it was signed into law.

The California Chamber of Commerce says the council the bill creates to negotiate higher wages has unprecedented authority to write its own labor laws and go around lawmakers and regulatory agencies. Fast-food workers disagree.

