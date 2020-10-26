'Fast-moving' fire started at vacant building in Sacramento

Video tweeted from Sacramento Fire shows the damage left behind.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters battled flames that spread from a vacant building to neighboring properties Monday morning.

According to a tweet from Sacramento Fire, the fire started in the backyard of a vacant building on 26th Avenue and 34th Street, before spreading to other properties on 25th Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not until several other properties were impacted. Video tweeted from Sacramento Fire shows the damage left behind.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

