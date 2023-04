P Street is closed between 7th and 10th and 8th is also closed between O and Q streets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was hit and killed while crossing the street Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near 8th and P streets. P Street is closed between 7th and 10th and 8th is also closed between O and Q streets.

The driver stayed at the scene and officials are investigating.

