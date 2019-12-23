SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after he attempted to cross Highway 99 in south Sacramento and was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night, California Highway Patrol officials say.

Officers say a 30-year-old man was walking across Highway 99 north of Mack Road when he was struck by a Dodge pickup truck at 6:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge stopped and was cooperative with officers, CHP officials say, and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.

CHP officials say it's unclear why the man was attempting to cross a highway.

Two southbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed while officials investigated the scene.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Domestic disturbance call ends with two dead, officer injured in Davis