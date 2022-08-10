Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

Deputies say they found the victim inside of a house while conducting a welfare check after a disturbance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday.

Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a disturbance in which possible gunshots were heard. After arriving, deputies preformed a welfare check and a sweep of the home where they say they found an adult man suffering from stab wounds.

Despite attempting life saving measures, deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the deadly stabbing including the possible motive are still under investigation. No suspect information was released.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

