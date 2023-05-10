x
Man wanted for 2017 Sacramento sexual assault arrested in Mexico

Sacramento police officials worked with the FBI and Mexican law enforcement to extradite 54-year-old Carlos Galvez-Ramirez.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police recently teamed up with the FBI in Mexico to arrest a man wanted for a 2017 rape.

Law enforcement officials tracked down 54-year-old Carlos Galves-Ramirez to a home in Mexico City and issued another arrest warrant for 'unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.'

With the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Galves-Ramirez was taken into custody and brought back to the U.S. by FBI agents.

The prosecution was funded by the U.S. program 'Project Welcome Home,' which provides financial support for the extradition of federal fugitives.

