SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The FBI is searching for a Texas man who allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl in Sacramento County and fled to avoid his arrest warrants.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr, 23, on Aug. 22, months after he was issued a felony arrest warrant by the Sacramento Superior Court for multiple charges related to having sex with a child.

Navarrete, who is from Midland, Texas, was charged in June with four counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child under 10 years old, and four counts of oral sex with a child under 10 years old.

The federal arrest warrant was issued for allegedly fled to avoid prosecution.

If you know Navarrete's whereabouts, call the FBI at (916) 746-7000.

