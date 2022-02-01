Missing kids last seen Dec. 31 in Sacramento

A 17-year-old and 10-year-old were last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, near San Juan Road and Interstate 5 in Natomas, according to police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department said a 17-year-old and 10-year-old were last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, on the 2400 block of Tourbrook Way near San Juan Road and Interstate 5 in Natomas.

Feleia Leota, 17, and Mu Leota, 10, are at risk because of their age and neither one has a cell phone or trackable electronic device, according to the department.

Feleia Leota is 5'2", 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, gray and blue flower print top with long black leggings and pink sandals.

Mu Leota is 4'5", 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas T-Shirt, light grey pants and black Puma Sandals.

Anyone with more information can call (916) 808-5471.

🚨 Please share and help us locate these 2 at risk missing persons (at risk due to age) Missing Persons: Feleia... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Sunday, January 2, 2022

