Man gets 2 years in prison for stealing $158K from elderly Sacramento bank customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former financial advisor for a major Sacramento bank was recently ordered to pay back $158,960 to elderly customers he defrauded between 2016 and 2021.
U.S. Attorney's officials said 33-year-old Tyler Rigsbee stole bank information he later used to transfer funds into an account that he controlled. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
He targeted three victims and stole incremental amounts of money from them, which included:
- Victim one, $113,160 stolen
- Victim two, $45,800 stolen
- Victim three, $16,700 stolen
Rigsbee was officially charged with committing aggravated identity theft.
