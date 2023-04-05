Man gets 2 years in prison for stealing $158K from elderly Sacramento bank customers

Financial advisor Tyler Rigsbee worked for a major bank in Sacramento when he targeted 3 elderly customers for their money, according to U.S. Attorney's officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former financial advisor for a major Sacramento bank was recently ordered to pay back $158,960 to elderly customers he defrauded between 2016 and 2021.

U.S. Attorney's officials said 33-year-old Tyler Rigsbee stole bank information he later used to transfer funds into an account that he controlled. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

He targeted three victims and stole incremental amounts of money from them, which included:

Victim one, $113,160 stolen

Victim two, $45,800 stolen

Victim three, $16,700 stolen

Rigsbee was officially charged with committing aggravated identity theft.