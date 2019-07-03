SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There has been public outcry, emotional reactions and animosity toward police officers, following announcements that no criminal charges would come to the officers involved in the death of Stephon Clark.

However, those like Sacramento Police Chaplain Mindi Russel, who works alongside police, are calling for communities to come together, even though she say some views on law enforcement have changed from what they were before.

"Being in law enforcement for almost 30 years, I have seen quite a change in the environment and the way that people actually view law enforcement," Russell said. "There used to be a time where everyone respected authority and all kinds of authority."

"I love this community, and we have to find a way to come together instead of continuing to divide and separate each other," she added.

Russell would like to encourage people on both sides to come together and work towards a resolution.

"Being a chaplain, I'm praying over these officers. I'm praying over this city and making a difference."

