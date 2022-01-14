How to find, buy Girl Scout cookies in Sacramento

Rising COVID-19 cases means less girl scouts knocking on doors to deliver the iconic cookies, but it doesn't mean they aren't still around.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Girl Scout Cookie season is officially in full swing for the young Girl Scout Heart of Central California.

While you may not see Girl Scouts standing in front of grocery stores or going door-to-door selling cookies, there are still way to secure you box.

You can get your hands on a box in your area by visiting the Girl Scout's website and plugging in your zip code to the cookie finder to locate local sellers.

The Girl Scout Cookie finder app, another helpful tool to locate those tasty treats, is available for download on the IOS App Store and Google Play store.

But if you'd like to support a local scout you know, you can use the digital cookie platform. Check with your local Girl Scout council for details, according to the website.

According to the Girl Scout's website, all cookie sales stay "local to help fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in your area."

