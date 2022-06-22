Crews battling 22-acre vegetation fire along American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews of at least two agencies are battling a 22-acre vegetation fire along the American River Parkway that started Wednesday morning and threatened at least one structure, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The fire near Enterprise Drive and Northrop Avenue was first reported just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. A commercial building on Hurley Way was evacuated by authorities as the fire threatened it.
According to a Tweet by Sacramento Metro Fire, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the scene with Sacramento Metro firefighters.
Wednesday's fire comes four days after a separate vegetation fire sparked along the American River in Carmichael Saturday afternoon. During Saturday's fire in Carmichael, homeless encampments were said to be threatened but no injuries were reported.
No injuries have been reported in the Wednesday fire either and officials say the cause is under investigation.