Crews battling 22-acre vegetation fire along American River Parkway

Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire are on scene of the fire which started around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews of at least two agencies are battling a 22-acre vegetation fire along the American River Parkway that started Wednesday morning and threatened at least one structure, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire near Enterprise Drive and Northrop Avenue was first reported just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. A commercial building on Hurley Way was evacuated by authorities as the fire threatened it.

According to a Tweet by Sacramento Metro Fire, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the scene with Sacramento Metro firefighters.

Wednesday's fire comes four days after a separate vegetation fire sparked along the American River in Carmichael Saturday afternoon. During Saturday's fire in Carmichael, homeless encampments were said to be threatened but no injuries were reported.

A large resource assignment is currently extinguishing 22 acres of burning vegetation along the American River. A commercial structure on Hurley Way was threatened, and has been evacuated. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/A18QS63cd6 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 22, 2022

No injuries have been reported in the Wednesday fire either and officials say the cause is under investigation.