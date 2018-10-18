If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

More than 100 fire fighters are working to suppress a four-alarm building fire early Thursday morning in an industrial area of downtown Sacramento.

The fire started at a warehouse at 16th and B streets, just south of the American River. The fire spread quickly, growing from a two-alarm fire to a four-alarm fire in less than an hour.

"This is an old masonry building, and i'm not sure the type of construction on the interior, but this fire could spread," said Keith Wade, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department. "It's obviously taken up a large amount of a city block."

Structure fire the 200 block of N. 16th St. Now a 4 Alarm Fire pic.twitter.com/kUmZTKJqb2 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 18, 2018

4 Alarm Fire 200 North B Street pic.twitter.com/SpKhxcpzTg — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 18, 2018

The area has several warehouses and is typically populated with homeless residents. Wade said the building appeared to be vacant.

"In large buildings like this, it's not uncommon to have several different businesses, though, located within," Wade said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stay with abc10.com for more information.

© 2018 KXTV