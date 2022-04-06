Morning fire damages downtown Sacramento restaurant

The fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen hood ventilation system just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning structure fire blocks away from the state's capitol damaged a downtown Sacramento restaurant, officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say.

Before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a fire was reported in the kitchen hood ventilation system on the first floor of a building in the 1000 block of 12th Street.

The fire spread from the ventilation system to the roof of the building causing evacuations, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported in the firefight and tenants of the building were allowed back inside soon after, according to a tweet by the Sacramento Fire Department.

The restaurant was closed after the fire for restoration. The morning fire also led to delays in Sacramento's light rail system.