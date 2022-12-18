x
Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department investigating after fire destroys vacant buildings

The 2-alarm fire started around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate residential buildings were destroyed in an early Sunday morning two-alarm fire. The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 11th and G Streets in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, both buildings were vacant when flames erupted. One of the structures reportedly collapsed as crews were working to tackle the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

