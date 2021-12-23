Early morning fire destroys home along Garden Highway in Sacramento

A Garden Highway home is a total loss after a two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A large single-family residence on the 2300 block of Garden Highway was destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning.

A two-alarm fire indicates that the fire is severe and may need other departments to respond.

Despite there being no reports of injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet the residence is a total loss.

The fire department says the buildings on either side of the home were saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Update: 2-alarm fire on the 2300 Block of Garden Highway. Large Single family residence is a total loss. Exposure buildings on both sides were saved. No reports of injuries. Investigators will determine cause and a thorough search will be conducted to ensure no victims. pic.twitter.com/YrQT228hQR — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 23, 2021

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9