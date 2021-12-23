x
Early morning fire destroys home along Garden Highway in Sacramento

A Garden Highway home is a total loss after a two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A large single-family residence on the 2300 block of Garden Highway was destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning. 

A two-alarm fire indicates that the fire is severe and may need other departments to respond.

Despite there being no reports of injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet the residence is a total loss.

The fire department says the buildings on either side of the home were saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

