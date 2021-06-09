Fire destroys RV, shed outside home in North Sacramento neighborhood

Sacramento Firefighters were called to the scene along the 1200 block of Frienza Avenue, Wednesday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire destroyed a motorhome and a shed outside of a home in a North Sacramento neighborhood.

Sacramento Firefighters were called to the scene along the 1200 block of Frienza Avenue, just to the west of Taft Street, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. When crews arrived, they say the RV was fully engulfed and the flames had spread to a nearby shed.

Firefighters worked quickly to get then fire under control. There was concern of fire exposure at a home to the left of the blaze, but officials said they got it contained before it could spread.

In all, four fire engines and two trucks were called to the scene. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the homeowners were unaware of how it could have started. The RV is considered a total loss.

Incident info: 1200 Block of Frienza Ave. motor home fire with extension into a shed. No injuries. Investigation is under way. pic.twitter.com/n82mEPQUaR — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 9, 2021

