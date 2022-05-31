Person handcuffed, questioned by arson investigators after Sacramento pallet yard fire

The Sacramento Fire Department described the incident as a large commercial fire along the 6200 block of Ramona Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are engaged in a firefight at a Sacramento pallet yard Tuesday night.

Crews were originally called out to a debris fire, but fire crews arrived to a full pallet yard fire and called in 30 firefighters to the scene.

“As you can see it’s a very large footprint of all pallets that burn really hot and really fast. We needed as many people as we could on scene as fast as possible to contain this fire,” said Captain Keith Wade, spokesperson for the fire department.

Wade said forward progress was stopped but there's a lot of fire load at the location, meaning the fire will be burning all night.

While crews haven't identified a cause, Wade said one person was taken away in handcuffs by police and questioned by arson investigators.

Lori Ochoa, who identified herself as the daughter of the pallet yard owner, said they had just recently seen someone start two fires before tonight's blaze.

"This one, it burned down our business," she said.

She said the Sacramento location opened two years ago, but their business itself has been around about 20 years.

"It started getting pretty bad with like homelessness and stuff. We’ve had break-ins before, but it wasn’t so bad like it is today,” she said.

While the fire caused a lot of damage, she's glad that nobody has been hurt.

