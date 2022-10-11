x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Fire at Isleton park melts playground equipment

The Isleton Fire Department wrote it appears the equipment at Wilson Ball Park will be a "full loss."

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Isleton Fire Department is investigating a fire at Wilson Ball Park, Thursday.

Fire crews responded to a fire at Wilson Ball Park at 30 Andrus Circle around 4:30 a.m. The fire department wrote it appears the playground equipment will be a "full loss."

"Please avoid this area of the park for the time being while we finish our investigation and our Public Works Department works to clean up the damaged equipment and make the park safe for use," the fire department wrote in a social media post. 

Anyone with information about the fire or security camera footage can call the fire department at (916) 777-7776. 

Credit: Isleton Fire Department

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Fire in Placer County | Fire on Athens Avenue near Fiddyment Road between Roseville and Lincoln

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out